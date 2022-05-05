The Chaos Magic Flows Through the Scarlet Witch in Fortnite

The Scarlet Witch, known to some as Wanda Maximoff, is the latest Marvel addition to Fortnite, where she illuminates with Chaos Magic on the Island.

What’s Happening:

This Sokovian sorceress is available now in the Fortnite Item Shop, alongside a new Back Bling, Pickaxe, and Loading Screen.

Included with the Scarlet Witch Outfit is the Wanda’s Cloak Back Bling. Both light up with Chaos Magic when dealing damage to opponents! (This reactivity can be turned off by switching to their alt Style.)

Also available in the Item Shop is the Chaos Hand Axe Pickaxe — a tangible construct of magic energy — and the Psychic Energy Manipulation Emote for displaying psionic power.

The Scarlet Witch Outfit (+ Wanda’s Cloak Back Bling), Chaos Hand Axe Pickaxe, and Psychic Energy Manipulation Emote can be purchased individually or together in the Scarlet Witch Bundle.

This bundle additionally includes the Through the Mirror Dimension Loading Screen.

More Disney in Fortnite: