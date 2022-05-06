You can now book some Adventures by Disney Land Adventures to beautiful destinations around the world and save up to $500 per person. If you've been waiting to plan your next dream vacation, this might be what you've been waiting for.

What's Happening:

Adventures by Disney is offering special discounts on select Land Adventures in 2023 and 2024.

For these deals, you must have your vacation booked between May 10th, 2022 and August 8th, 2022 and your travel must take place from March 10th, 2023 through March 31st, 2024 .

and your . As part of these offers, travelers can save $500 per person on select international departures and $400 per person on select North America and Central America departures.

on select international departures and on select North America and Central America departures. Note that this offer excludes all departures from December 21st through December 31st, 2023.

Important Details:

Also excludes Disneyland Resort

Valid for new bookings only.

Offer is limited and while supplies last.

Pricing as quoted is accurate as the website is not updated in real time.

Not combinable with any existing offers, discounts or promotions.