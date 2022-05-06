Farhan Akhtar Joins the Cast of “Ms. Marvel” Disney+ Series

According to Deadline, Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar has been announced as part of the cast of the upcoming Disney+ series from Marvel Studios, Ms. Marvel.

What’s Happening:

Details regarding Akhtar’s character are under wraps, though his participation has been couched as a guest-starring role.

Akhtar is an actor, director, screenwriter, singer, producer and television host and is most recently helming Jee Le Zaraa, starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

About Ms. Marvel:

Ms. Marvel introduces MCU fans to Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City.

introduces MCU fans to Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. “An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a Super Hero mega fan with an oversized imagination—particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel. Yet Kamala feels like she doesn’t fit in at school and sometimes even at home—that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she’s always looked up to. Life gets better with super powers, right?”

Episodes are directed by Adil El Arbi & Bilall Fallah, Meera Menon and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy.

Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso and Bisha K. Ali are the executive producers with co-executive producers Sana Amanat and Trevor Waterson. Bisha K. Ali is the head writer.

Ms. Marvel will premiere June 8th on Disney+.

Additional Cast:

Iman Vellani

Aramis Knight

Saagar Shaikh

Rish Shah

Zenobia Shroff

Mohan Kapur

Matt Lintz

Yasmeen Fletcher

Laith Nakli

Azhar Usman

Travina Springer

Nimra Bucha