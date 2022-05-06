The Museum of Flight Opening The Walt Disney Studios and World War II Exhibit

The Museum of Flight is opening a new travel exhibit, The Walt Disney Studios and World War II in Seattle, Washington according to the Museum of Flight’s website.
What's Happening:
- If you are going to be in Seattle, Washington, you will want to check out The Museum of Flight.
- They will be opening a brand new travel exhibit on July 9th, 2022.
- This will be free with admission to the museum.
- It will be a retrospective of The Walt Disney Studios’ extensive contributions to the Allies’ World War II effort.
- World War II historian Kent Ramsey and the Walt Disney Family Museum in San Francisco have come together to share this immersive exhibition. It will be on display in the William E. Boeing Red Barn.
- When Walt Disney received the request to use the Disney Studios lot in Burbank, California as an Army anti-aircraft base in 1941, after the bombing of Pearl Harbor, he and his staff wanted to support the war efforts without any hesitation or profit.
- This will show how Walt Disney Studios devoted over 90% of its wartime output to helping training, propaganda, entertainment, and public-service films, publicity and print campaigns, and over 1,200 insignia.
- The studio deployed a large group of talented artists, including Walt Disney, on a Goodwill Tour to Latin America.
- Walt Disney Studios at this time was a morale builder for both the civilian public and deployed allied troops.
- Walt Disney knew that cartoons would be an amusing but also direct way to communicate with American people about war related issues and different anxieties.
- There were short films with advertisements, military insignia, and stamp books, as well as magazines
- They promoted posters for food recycling, war bond sales, farm production, and tax payments while using Disney cartoon personalities.
- There will be 550 examples of rare historical objects and film clips in this exhibit.
- The Museum of Flight display exhibition by Mike Gabriel and The Museum of Flight. It features Donald Duck dressed as a pilot, holding onto the wings of a B-17 while soaring over the Pacific Northwest.