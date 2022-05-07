Comics Writer and Artist George Pérez Has Died After Battle with Cancer

The Marvel family was sad to announce that George Pérez passed away at the age of 67.
What's Happening:
- News broke on Saturday afternoon from a message on George Pérez's Facebook page that on May 6th he passed away "peacefully at home with his wife (Carol) of 490 months and family by his side."
- In December, Pérez shared that he had stage three cancer, which led to the comic community rallying behind the creator and talking about their experiences and work with him.
- Recently, multiple DC Comic artists have come together to celebrate Pérez in a piece of artwork featuring an assortment of characters he illustrated for the publisher over the years.
- The two-page spread will be published in every issue released in the month of June to honor his birthday, which would have been on June 9th.
- Pérez was born on June 9th, 1954, and began his career in the early 70s at Marvel Comics as a pencil for back up stories in 1974's Astonishing Tales #25.
- He went on to create White Tiger, the publisher’s first Puerto Rican superhero, with Bill Mantlo.
- His career kept becoming more and more successful as he went on to draw The Avengers for over 20 issues creating the villain Taskmaster with David Micheline in 1980's Avengers #175.
- Later, he joined DC and collaborated with Marv Wolfman to launch The New Teen Titans in 1980.
- Although he did art for Justice League of America around the same time, Titans was where he gained the most attention and success.
- Other highlights in his career include the 1987 reboot of Wonder Woman and drawing for Jim Starlin’s 1991 limited series Infinity Gauntlet with Marvel.
- In January of 2019, Pérez retired due to health issues, although he would attend a limited number of conventions from time to time.
- A memorial service will take place for those attending MEGACon in Orlando Florida on Sunday, May 22nd at 6 p.m.
Marvel Entertainment shared this on their Twitter page: