James Gunn Confirms ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ Filming Has Wrapped Up

by |
Tags: ,

James Gunn shared a photo on his Twitter account of the cast and crew for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

What's Happening:

  • James Gunn shared a Twitter post that read: “And that’s a picture wrap on the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy. I love this amazing cast & crew & their beautiful talent & kind souls. I’m a lucky human to have them on the journey with me for nearly a decade.”
  • Below that, he also shared a comment with a photo  “(And yes Zoe was with us but the only picture I have with her has an unannounced actor with us!)”

  • Marvel Studios confirmed plans for a third Guardians of the Galaxy movie series years ago, but the project endured delays due to the firing and rehiring of writer/director James Gunn.
  • Gunn returned to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2021 after working on The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker for DC.
  • In late 2021, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 began filming and the cast members returned to Atlanta.