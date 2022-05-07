James Gunn Confirms ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ Filming Has Wrapped Up

James Gunn shared a photo on his Twitter account of the cast and crew for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.
What's Happening:
- James Gunn shared a Twitter post that read: “And that’s a picture wrap on the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy. I love this amazing cast & crew & their beautiful talent & kind souls. I’m a lucky human to have them on the journey with me for nearly a decade.”
- Below that, he also shared a comment with a photo “(And yes Zoe was with us but the only picture I have with her has an unannounced actor with us!)”
- Marvel Studios confirmed plans for a third Guardians of the Galaxy movie series years ago, but the project endured delays due to the firing and rehiring of writer/director James Gunn.
- Gunn returned to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2021 after working on The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker for DC.
- In late 2021, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 began filming and the cast members returned to Atlanta.