New Episode of ‘What’s Up Disney+’ on Star Wars, Asian American Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month

On the Disney+ YouTube page, they shared a brand new video called May the 4th What's Up, Disney+.

What's Happening:

This video is hosted by Jenny Lorenzo and Andre Meadows, and this is a show where they talk about all things Disney+.

In this episode, they not only celebrate Star Wars but also Asian American Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

You'll hear from Rosalie Chiang (Meilin) and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan (Priya) from Turning Red while they talk about their heritage and what it means to them.

Hollywood Stargirl premieres on Disney+ on June 3rd.

There will also be some trivia to test your Disney+ knowledge.

You can see the full video below.