New Episode of ‘What’s Up Disney+’ on Star Wars, Asian American Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month

On the Disney+ YouTube page, they shared a brand new video called May the 4th What's Up, Disney+.
What's Happening:
- This video is hosted by Jenny Lorenzo and Andre Meadows, and this is a show where they talk about all things Disney+.
- In this episode, they not only celebrate Star Wars but also Asian American Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.
- You'll hear from the cast and crew of some of the popular Disney+ pictures.
- You'll hear from Rosalie Chiang (Meilin) and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan (Priya) from Turning Red while they talk about their heritage and what it means to them.
- Also, Domee Shi (writer and director of Turning Red), Kumail Nanjiani (Kingo from Eternals)
- They will talk about the new film Sneakerella which will be streaming on Disney+ May 13th.
- Hollywood Stargirl premieres on Disney+ on June 3rd.
- Ms. Marvel will be available on Disney+ on June 8th.
- And, of course, the Obi-Wan Kenobi series, streaming March 27th on Disney+.
- There will also be some trivia to test your Disney+ knowledge.
- You can see the full video below.
