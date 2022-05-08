First Look at Teaser for FX’s ‘Dear Mama’

You are able to get an official first look at the trailer for FX’s Dear Mama.
What's Happening:
- In celebration of Mother's Day, you are able to see the first official trailer of the five-part series Dear Mama by FX.
- The series will premiere exclusively on FX and then stream the next day on Hulu this fall.
- This is from Emmy Award-nominated director Allen Hughes (The Defiant Ones).
- This will be a five-part television event that explores two voices, activist Afeni Shakur and hip-hop icon Tupac Shakur, that cannot be silenced
- This is told through the eyes of people who know them best.
- This series is an intimate wide-angle portrait of the most inspiring yet dangerous mother-son duo in American history.
- They share a message of equality, freedom, persecution, and justice, which is even more relevant today than ever before.
- You can see the official trailer below.