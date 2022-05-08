‘Not Alone’ Marvel Studios ‘Ms. Marvel’ Trailer

In one month, we are going to be able to see Ms. Marvel, an original series from Marvel Studios. You can see the trailer for Not Alone Marvel Studios' Ms. Marvel thanks to the Marvel Entertainment YouTube page.
What's Happening:
- Ms. Marvel will start streaming on Disney+ on June 8th, 2022.
- You can view a video of Not Alone — Marvel Studios' Ms. Marvel below.
About Ms. Marvel: (From the Disney+ Website):
- "Ms. Marvel," launching on Disney+ on June 8th, 2022, is a new series that introduces Kamala Khan—a 16-year-old Pakistani-American growing up in Jersey City. A great student, an avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, she has a special affinity for superheroes, particularly Captain Marvel. But Kamala struggles to fit in at home and at school—that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she’s always looked up to. Life is easier with super powers, right?
- Iman Vellani stars as Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel; the cast also includes Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Naki, Azher Usman, Travina Springer and Nimra Bucha. Episodes are directed by Adil El Arbi & Bilall Fallah, Meera Menon and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy.