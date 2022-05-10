Busch Gardens Tampa Bay to Host Guy Harvey Weekend June 10th-12th, 2022

Artist Guy Harvey quite regularly makes appearances at SeaWorld Orlando, but this June he’ll be heading down the I-4 to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay.

What’s Happening:

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay will be hosting Guy Harvey Weekend

Renowned artist and conservationist, Guy Harvey returns to meet and greet guests, sign autographs and participate in an exclusive dining event.

At the Xcursions gift shop near Iron Gwazi, guests can meet with Guy Harvey and learn about his dedication to conservation and his passion for marine wildlife. While there, you can purchase merchandise for him to sign.

Autographs and photos will be available at select times throughout the day and are included with park admission. The times are:

Saturday, June 11th

10:00 – 11:45 a.m.

1:00 – 2:15 p.m.

4:00 p.m. – 5:15 p.m.

Sunday, June 12th

10:00 – 11:45 a.m.

1:00 – 3:15 p.m.

Evening With Guy Harvey – June 10th:

Enjoy tales from Guy Harvey's travels around the world in a small group setting before joining him for a private meet & greet and shopping experience at Xcursions.

The limited-capacity reception also includes an exclusive event gift and a menu of Caribbean tapas, a signature cocktail, beer, wine and bottled beverages.

General Admission tickets are $100, while Pass Members get a $20 discount.

Tickets are available to purchase on Busch Gardens’ website

Event Schedule:

6:30 – 7:30 p.m.: Private Reception at the Gwazi Pavilion with complimentary tapas, beer, wine and a signature cocktail

7:30 – 8:00 p.m.: Guy Harvey Speaking Session

8:00 – 9:30 p.m.: Private Guest Shopping experience at Xcursions

About Guy Harvey: