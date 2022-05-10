Busch Gardens Tampa Bay to Host Guy Harvey Weekend June 10th-12th, 2022

Artist Guy Harvey quite regularly makes appearances at SeaWorld Orlando, but this June he’ll be heading down the I-4 to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay.
What’s Happening:
- Busch Gardens Tampa Bay will be hosting Guy Harvey Weekend from June 10th-12th, 2022.
- Renowned artist and conservationist, Guy Harvey returns to meet and greet guests, sign autographs and participate in an exclusive dining event.
- At the Xcursions gift shop near Iron Gwazi, guests can meet with Guy Harvey and learn about his dedication to conservation and his passion for marine wildlife. While there, you can purchase merchandise for him to sign.
- Autographs and photos will be available at select times throughout the day and are included with park admission. The times are:
Saturday, June 11th
- 10:00 – 11:45 a.m.
- 1:00 – 2:15 p.m.
- 4:00 p.m. – 5:15 p.m.
Sunday, June 12th
- 10:00 – 11:45 a.m.
- 1:00 – 3:15 p.m.
Evening With Guy Harvey – June 10th:
- Enjoy tales from Guy Harvey's travels around the world in a small group setting before joining him for a private meet & greet and shopping experience at Xcursions.
- The limited-capacity reception also includes an exclusive event gift and a menu of Caribbean tapas, a signature cocktail, beer, wine and bottled beverages.
- General Admission tickets are $100, while Pass Members get a $20 discount.
- Tickets are available to purchase on Busch Gardens’ website.
Event Schedule:
- 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.: Private Reception at the Gwazi Pavilion with complimentary tapas, beer, wine and a signature cocktail
- 7:30 – 8:00 p.m.: Guy Harvey Speaking Session
- 8:00 – 9:30 p.m.: Private Guest Shopping experience at Xcursions
About Guy Harvey:
- Guy Harvey is a unique blend of artist, scientist, diver, angler, conservationist and explorer, fiercely devoted to his family and his love of the sea. His childhood passion for the ocean and its living creatures not only inspired him to draw, but fueled a burning interest that prompted a formal education in marine science.
- Having graduated with honors in Marine Biology from Aberdeen University in Scotland in 1977, Guy returned home to Jamaica to resume his education, earning his Ph.D. from the University of the West Indies in 1984. Though he gave up a budding career as a marine biologist for that of a highly acclaimed artist, Guy has continued his relentless pursuit to unravel the mysteries of the sea, traveling the world to better understand the habits and habitats of the marine wildlife he paints.