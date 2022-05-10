“Drawn to Life” on Hiatus Until May 24th

Drawn to Life by Cirque du Soleil is a show that will leave you speechless. There is so much happening at once that you have no idea where to look and the talent of the cast is remarkable. Hopefully, you were not planning on seeing the show the next couple of weeks because they are on a scheduled break.

What's Happening:

Drawn to Life usually has two nightly shows Tuesday through Saturday.

There will be another break this fall from September 11th through September 9th, with shows resuming on September 20th.

About Drawn to Life by Cirque du Soleil: (according to the official website)

Drawn to Life Presented by Cirque du Soleil and Disney.

Set your imagination in motion and get ready for a first-of-its-kind creative collaboration between iconic memory-makers Cirque du Soleil and Disney.

Drawn to Life invites you into an astounding world where the art of Walt Disney Animation is experienced like never before. Gather your whole family for an unforgettable leap into this amazing new show—a live acrobatic journey where the stage is transformed into a giant animation table. The art of classic Disney animation is reinterpreted through Cirque du Soleil’s innovative design, acrobatic performances, dazzling choreography, and eclectic costuming alongside all-new Disney animation and an original score inspired by timeless Disney music. The show is absolutely alive with all the high-flying, mind-blowing exuberance that Cirque du Soleil is famous for.

This love letter to the art of Disney Animation celebrates life in all of its motions and emotions. The show tells the story of a determined girl who discovers one last gift left by her animator father: a sequence of unfinished drawings. Guided by a magical pencil and a quirky troupe of imaginative muses, she embarks on an inspiring quest filled with her childhood Disney memories. We’ll follow her as she leaps into a whimsical world of animation and discovers new possibilities that animate the story of her future. Drawn to Life presented by Cirque du Soleil and Disney.