Igloo Introduces Collection of Mickey & Friends-Inspired Playmate Coolers

Disney and Igloo have expanded their collaboration with a collection of Mickey & Friends-inspired Playmate coolers.

With three custom styles, including a Mickey Mouse Little Playmate, Minnie Mouse Little Playmate and Mickey & Friends Playmate Classic, these special-edition coolers include fun character artwork and join the existing collection of Disney-inspired Playmate and softside coolers.

Mickey, the True Original, and his sweetheart Minnie Mouse, are each featured on a Little Playmate cooler with custom artwork showcasing their famous outfits at each panel side of the cooler’s trademarked tent top and their expressive faces on the front and back panels. This marks the first time Igloo has released a Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse-inspired cooler on its 7-quart Little Playmate style. At 14 quarts, the Mickey & Friends Playmate Classic rounds out the new collection featuring beloved Disney characters Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck and Goofy throughout the cooler’s four-panel tent top.