New Collectible Key to Celebrate the 30th Anniversary of Disneyland Paris

Disneyland Paris is celebrating its 30th anniversary, and there are many different items that are available to purchase to commemorate this event. If you like limited edition merchandise, you will want to see this.
What's Happening:
- Disneyland Paris is releasing a 30th anniversary limited edition collectible key.
- You'll be able to purchase it starting Friday, May 20th.
- The retail price will be 27 euros.
- If you're wondering how to purchase it, you can book your digital ticket on the Lineberty App next Wednesday, May 18th, at 6 p.m.
- The "last chance" tickets will be on Thursday, May 19th at 12 pm.
- The sale will take place at World of Disney (Disney Village) at 8 a.m.
- There will be a limit of two units per transaction and original Lineberty ticket will be required. A screenshot or video will not be accepted.