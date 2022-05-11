Bobby Moynihan Joins the ILMxLAB Panel at Star Wars Celebration

Star Wars Celebration will be here before you know it and there was another panelist announced to the line up.

What’s Happening:

Bobby Moynihan who is the voice of Seezelslak will be joining the panel with Jose Perez III, director of the experience, in addition to other key talent that brought the experience to life.

Seezelslak is the Azmuel owner of his cantina, perched just on the outskirts of Black Spire Outpost. He’s the kind of barkeep that will spend an hour talking your ear off. And he really doesn’t like porgs.

Panel Details:

Title: Go Beyond the Spires in Virtual Reality: Making of ILMxLAB's Tales from the Galaxy's Edge

Take a look behind the curtains with the creators of Star Wars: Tales from The Galaxy's Edge, the virtual reality experience that transports you to the outskirts of Black Spire Outpost, lets you visit Seezelslak's Cantina, and explore the wilds of Batuu. Panelists: Bobby Moynihan (Seezelslak), Jose Perez III (Director), Alyssa Finley (Producer), Ross Beeley (Writer), Marissa Martinez-Hoadley (Quality Assurance Lead)

Holly Frey Date, Time, and Stage: Friday, May 27th at 3:30PM PT on the Galaxy Stage

Key talent from ILMxLAB will join Together on the University Stage on Saturday afternoon of the conference for an intimate conversation from their paths in a galaxy far, far away.

Panel details: