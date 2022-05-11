Marvel’s Voices: Pride #1 Introduces Spectacular New Mutuant Hero

This June, readers will be able to meet Escapade, Marvel’s newest mutant superhero in a new MARVEL’S VOICES: PRIDE story.

What’s Happening:

As part of Marvel’s ongoing Marvel’s Voices series, readers everywhere will soon meet Escapade in MARVEL’S VOICES: PRIDE #1 !

! Joining fellow LGBTQIA+ Marvel heroes this June, Escapade will debut in the book’s central story, written by acclaimed author Charlie Jane Anders and drawn by artist duo and Eisner-nominated cartoonists Ro Stein and Ted Brandt, with colors by Tamra Bonvillain.

Escapade, whose real name is Shela Sexton, is a trans mutant who can instantaneously switch physical locations with another person or trade any specific physical or abstract attribute such as possessions, organizational status, skills, superhuman powers, and even situations! Escapade is only able to maintain the power for a few hours at a time and must be within 7 feet of her target, and the more complex the switch, the higher the chance of a mishap. Luckily for Escapade, she has an invaluable partner at her side, her tech-savvy best friend Morgan Red, along with a tool belt containing an arsenal of stolen tools and devices.

Together, Escapade and Morgan tear through the Marvel Universe as professional thieves, stealing from criminal and corrupt organizations…until a meeting with Emma Frost and Destiny changes the course of Escapade’s life forever.

The 20-page adventure in MARVEL’S VOICES: PRIDE #1 will introduce Escapade and reveal her career as a superhero/thief, as well as explore her life as a trans mutant in the Marvel Universe.

will introduce Escapade and reveal her career as a superhero/thief, as well as explore her life as a trans mutant in the Marvel Universe. MARVEL’S VOICES: PRIDE #1 only marks the beginning of Escapade’s saga as she becomes entangled with the X-Men and a deadly prophecy is unveiled in her future. Fans can look forward to Escapade’s return in the fall in a special story arc of NEW MUTANTS guest-written by Anders.

only marks the beginning of Escapade’s saga as she becomes entangled with the X-Men and a deadly prophecy is unveiled in her future. Fans can look forward to Escapade’s return in the fall in a special story arc of guest-written by Anders. Meet Escapade and celebrate Pride Month with Marvel Comics when MARVEL’S VOICES: PRIDE #1 arrives on June 22!

What They’re Saying: