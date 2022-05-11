Unlock Twitter Exclusive “Obi-Wan Kenobi” Lightsabers

Anticipation is high for the release of Obi-Wan Kenobi, the latest Disney+ series from the Star Wars galaxy, premiering on May 27th. Today, the official Obi-Wan Kenobi Twitter is treating fans to exclusive lightsaber gifs.
- Simply follow the prompts to unlock all five lightsabers.
- We won’t spoil them all here, but go follow @ObiWanKenobi on Twitter and like the tweets for yourself!
About Obi-Wan Kenobi:
- The series stars Ewan McGregor, reprising his role as the iconic Jedi Master, and also marks the return of Hayden Christensen in the role of Darth Vader. Joining the cast are Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell and Benny Safdie.
- Obi-Wan Kenobi is directed by Deborah Chow and executive-produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, Deborah Chow, Ewan McGregor and Joby Harold.
- Obi-Wan Kenobi will debut with the first two episodes on Disney+ on Friday, May 27th.
