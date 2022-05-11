Unlock Twitter Exclusive “Obi-Wan Kenobi” Lightsabers

@laughing_place 💙 this tweet again to unlock more lightsabers! #ObiWanKenobi, a limited series, starts streaming May 27 on @DisneyPlus.

You will receive weekly episode reminders but reply #stop to unsubscribe. pic.twitter.com/GSX8Ni3o1x

— Obi-Wan Kenobi (@obiwankenobi) May 11, 2022