Hong Kong Disneyland Shares How They Kept The Magic Alive Before, During, and After Pandemic Related Closure

The team at the Hong Kong Disneyland Resort has been hard at work to continue providing magic for the local community during the pandemic, providing everything from essential donations to small moments of magic, supporting the people of Hong Kong, including cast members, guests, and nonprofit partners.

What’s Happening:

Over the last few months, the team at Hong Kong Disneyland has been working hard to continue providing magical moments during the pandemic. Today, they’ve rounded up and revealed the efforts of the cast members over this time to keep the spark alive during the park’s recent closure. Halal Food and Materials Donation : The resort recently worked with local NGOs, including The Neighborhood Advice-Action Council and The Boys’ and Girls’ Clubs Association of Hong Kong, to donate packs of Halal food and essential goods to more than 2,000 underserved families in the community. The donation program is hoped to provide some much-needed warmth and comfort to those in need across the community.



Supplies Donation: The resort also works closely with different local charities and nonprofit organizations, including Make-A-Wish Hong Kong, Children’s Cancer Foundation, Children’s Heart Foundation, the Hong Kong Association for Cleft Lip and Palate, and the Little Life Warriors Society. Recently, we donated a number of supplies – including Disney-themed merchandise and face masks – to local families and sick kids in need. More than 15,000 people benefited from the initiative.

Meal Box Donation: In light of the increased demand for food assistance during the pandemic, a new meal box donation program – “Disney Meal Box Express” – was introduced in June 2021. More than 12,500 healthy and freshly-cooked meal boxes have been provided to local families. Hong Kong Disneyland also continues to expand its surplus food donation program with the Foodlink Foundation.

Hong Kong Disneyland has launched a new Disney VoluntEARS YouTube channel. HKDL's ambassadors Tony Dick and Lily Chan joined the video shootings and virtual workshops for the new Disney VoluntEARS YouTube channel. Speaking about the program, they said "it's really meaningful that we're able to use our storytelling skills and creativity to bring new magical memories to the community, even during the struggles of the pandemic. The new YouTube channel is a way for us to maintain that connection with people outside of the resort, and to showcase the wonderful work that our VoluntEARS team continues to do."

“Believe In Magic” Campaign: Before Hong Kong Disneyland reopened on April 21, a new “Believe In Magic” social campaign was launched to spread positive energy among the local community and build excitement for the reopening. As part of the campaign, 10,000 park tickets were donated to seven local nonprofit organizations in a bid to further boost excitement and give those in need some magic after the difficulties of the pandemic.