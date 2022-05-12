Katherine Nelson Named VP of Corporate Communications for Disney Branded Television

According to Deadline, veteran communications executive Katherine Nelson has been named VP of Corporate Communications for Disney Branded Television.

What’s Happening:

Nelson will be taking on a newly created role in which she’ll be responsible for overall communications strategy for the division and its programming output targeting the Disney+ Disney Channel

Based in Burbank, CA, Nelson will report to both Ayo Davis, president, Disney Branded Television; and Charissa Gilmore, SVP, Corporate Communications, Disney General Entertainment.

With a background in corporate communications and publicity, Nelson’s career has spanned three decades.

In late 2021, she formed The Katherine Nelson Group, a boutique communications agency whose clients ranged from startups to global brands across multiple sectors, including entertainment, tech and nonprofit.

Nelson’s previous experience has included stints at NBCUniversal, SpaceX and Discovery Communications.

