Katherine Nelson Named VP of Corporate Communications for Disney Branded Television

According to Deadline, veteran communications executive Katherine Nelson has been named VP of Corporate Communications for Disney Branded Television.
What’s Happening:
- Nelson will be taking on a newly created role in which she’ll be responsible for overall communications strategy for the division and its programming output targeting the Disney+ streaming platform and linear networks Disney Channel, Disney XD and Disney Junior.
- Based in Burbank, CA, Nelson will report to both Ayo Davis, president, Disney Branded Television; and Charissa Gilmore, SVP, Corporate Communications, Disney General Entertainment.
- With a background in corporate communications and publicity, Nelson’s career has spanned three decades.
- In late 2021, she formed The Katherine Nelson Group, a boutique communications agency whose clients ranged from startups to global brands across multiple sectors, including entertainment, tech and nonprofit.
- Nelson’s previous experience has included stints at NBCUniversal, SpaceX and Discovery Communications.
What They’re Saying:
- Ayo Davis, president, Disney Branded Television, said: “Storytelling is at the heart of everything we do, and Katherine is known throughout the industry as a master communicator. As we build upon our legacy of success and broaden our scope to connect with kids and families around the globe, I’m delighted to welcome Katherine to the Disney Branded Television team.”
- Charissa Gilmore added: “When we created this new role, I asked colleagues in the industry and press for recommendations, and Katherine’s name was brought up time and again with great enthusiasm. She is an exceptional communications executive whose instinct and approach have earned her a well-deserved reputation as strategic, collaborative, creative and extremely effective. I’m excited she’s joining the incredible Disney Branded team at this time as they expand their programming to streaming.”
- Katherine Nelson said: “I’ve had the privilege of working for incredible brands throughout my career, but none as iconic and storied as Disney. It’s an honor to have the opportunity to help tell the story of this beloved brand, and I’m looking forward to working closely with Ayo, Charissa and everyone at Disney Branded Television to shape the future of kids and family programming for generations to come.”