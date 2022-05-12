Disney+ Shares Photos from “Obi-Wan Kenobi” London Press Event

Today, Disney+ released photos of director Deborah Chow and stars Ewan McGregor, Hayden Christensen and Moses Ingram at a press event in London in promotion of Obi-Wan Kenobi, a new limited series from Lucasfilm that will stream exclusively on Disney+ beginning Friday, May 27th.

Obi-Wan Kenobi sees the long-fan-awaited reuniting of Obi-Wan and Anakin, as well as actors Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen.

Also at the press event was Moses Ingram, who plays the villain in the series.

Director Deborah Chow talks to the press.

Of course, security was provided by Stormtroopers.

About Obi-Wan Kenobi:

The story begins 10 years after the dramatic events of Star Wars : Revenge of the Sith where Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his greatest defeat—the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.

where Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his greatest defeat—the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader. Obi-Wan Kenobi stars Ewan McGregor, reprising his role as the iconic Jedi Master, and also marks the return of Hayden Christensen in the role of Darth Vader. Joining the cast are Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell and Benny Safdie.

stars Ewan McGregor, reprising his role as the iconic Jedi Master, and also marks the return of Hayden Christensen in the role of Darth Vader. Joining the cast are Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell and Benny Safdie. Obi-Wan Kenobi is directed by Deborah Chow and executive-produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, Deborah Chow, Ewan McGregor and Joby Harold.

is directed by Deborah Chow and executive-produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, Deborah Chow, Ewan McGregor and Joby Harold. Obi-Wan Kenobi will premiere exclusively on Disney+ on Friday, May 27th, with the first two episodes. Following the premiere, the series will stream weekly on Wednesdays, until the finale on Wednesday, June 22nd.