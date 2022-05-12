Paley Center for Media Welcomes ESPN Fifty/50 Exhibit to Honor Influential Figures in Women’s Sports

On June 1st, the Paley Center for Media will be opening their doors to the ESPN Fifty/50 exhibit.

What's Happening:

The Paley Center for Media will be welcoming the ESPN Fifty/50 exhibit on June 1st.

It will feature moments of struggle and triumph while having an immersive experience that features iconic outfits, pictures, and video from some of the most influential figures and moments over the last 50 years in women's sports.

This will include Serena Williams, Danica Patrick, Ibtihaj Muhammad, track star Wyomia Tyus, the 1976 Yale women’s crew team, the USWNT, WNBA, and more.

Female athletes have served as crucial agents for change in the fight for equality.

The attire and gear as well as the personal style that is brought to the field and court, have served as extremely powerful tools, whether they were intentional or not.

Paley Members Only—Exhibit Opening Cocktail Reception:

Thursday, June 2nd from 6 to 8 p.m

NewYork

Screenings at Paley: