Marvel’s Classic Teen Rom-Com “Patsy Walker” Debuts as Marvel Unlimited Exclusive

Marvel’s classic teen rom-com Patsy Walker arrived on Marvel Unlimited today, May 12th, and each of its four parts will roll out weekly, exclusively on the app.
What’s Happening:
- On Thursday, May 12, Marvel’s classic rom-com PATSY WALKER #1 will make its debut on Marvel Unlimited! The four-part series follows Patsy Walker and her rival Hedy Wolfe as they enter a fierce competition to win a meet-and-greet with their favorite singer, the charming Chad Collins!
- The creative team on the series includes writer Trina Robbins, color artist Derek Charm, and colorist Rico Renzi. The first issue of PATSY WALKER #1 is now available on the app in the exclusive Infinity Comic format.
- This 1955-set vertical series hearkens back to Patsy Walker’s teen heroine beginnings. Right down to its cast.
- Marvel Unlimited is a one-stop destination for over 29,000 comics spanning the entire Marvel Universe. The app is available for iPhone, iPad, Android devices and on the web.
What They’re Saying:
- Writer Trina Robbins: “I kept in all the traditional Patsy Walker characters: her girlfriend Nancy, her frenemy Hedy Wolfe, the boy they fight over, Buzz Baxter, and added some new characters. I loved Patsy Walker as a kid, and so did my girlfriends. We weren't the least bit interested in being Super Heroes; we wanted to be Patsy! So it's a dream come true for me to write her.”
- Artist Derek Charm: “The fashion and specific references are mostly from Trina, who provided tons of clippings from 50s fashion magazines and old Patsy comics. I was lucky enough to have some extra time to do character designs and find the right looks for each of the main characters based on Trina's references. That really helped get me in the visual mindset of the era. Besides that, my favorite part was adding all of the 50's design elements between panels and in the backgrounds, and really leaning into the iconography of the period. I also love the way Rico Renzi's 50's color palette brought everything to life.”