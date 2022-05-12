Marvel’s Classic Teen Rom-Com “Patsy Walker” Debuts as Marvel Unlimited Exclusive

Marvel’s classic teen rom-com Patsy Walker arrived on Marvel Unlimited today, May 12th, and each of its four parts will roll out weekly, exclusively on the app.

On Thursday, May 12, Marvel’s classic rom-com PATSY WALKER #1 will make its debut on Marvel Unlimited! The four-part series follows Patsy Walker and her rival Hedy Wolfe as they enter a fierce competition to win a meet-and-greet with their favorite singer, the charming Chad Collins!

The creative team on the series includes writer Trina Robbins, color artist Derek Charm, and colorist Rico Renzi. The first issue of PATSY WALKER #1 is now available on the app in the exclusive Infinity Comic format.

This 1955-set vertical series hearkens back to Patsy Walker's teen heroine beginnings. Right down to its cast.

