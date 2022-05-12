Update for the Virtual Panel and Exhibitor Shopping Selections at Star Wars Celebration

Star Wars Celebration will be here before we know it, and they shared on Twitter an update on the Virtual Panel and Exhibitor Shopping Selections.

What's Happening:

Hey Star Wars celebration fans- Our team is making some final updates to the Virtual Panel and Exhibitor Shopping Section process.

The updates will take a little bit longer than we had anticipated so sections will not be going live today.

We will update you ASAP on the new dates that it will be open. Thank you for your patience and understanding. We promise it'll be worth the wait!

Star Wars celebration will be taking place on May 26th, 2022 through May 29th, 2022 at Anaheim Convention Center.

