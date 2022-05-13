ESPN Re-Signs Sports Analyst Ros Gold-Onwude to Multi-Year Contract

Sports analyst and reporter Ros Gold-Onwude has re-signed a multi year contract with ESPN and will continue contributing to various shows across several platforms.

What’s Happening:

Gold-Onwude will continue covering basketball as an analyst and sideline reporter for the NBA and WNBA.

Additionally, she’ll serve as a pre-game and halftime co-host during ESPN Radio’s coverage of the 2022 NBA Finals.

Her contract also covers multi-platform appearances on popular shows such as NBA Today and Hoop Streams.

What She’s Saying: