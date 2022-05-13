ESPN Re-Signs Sports Analyst Ros Gold-Onwude to Multi-Year Contract

Sports analyst and reporter Ros Gold-Onwude has re-signed a multi year contract with ESPN and will continue contributing to various shows across several platforms.
What’s Happening:
- Gold-Onwude will continue covering basketball as an analyst and sideline reporter for the NBA and WNBA.
- Additionally, she’ll serve as a pre-game and halftime co-host during ESPN Radio’s coverage of the 2022 NBA Finals.
- Her contract also covers multi-platform appearances on popular shows such as NBA Today and Hoop Streams.
What She’s Saying:
- Ros Gold-Onwude on Instagram: “Delighted!! It’s a blessing to build a career around the game I’ve loved since I was 4. Covering both men’s & women’s hoops is my dream! I don’t take a day for granted. I’m thankful for the opportunity at @ESPN to express myself across multiple skillsets & roles! Onward!”