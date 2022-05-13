GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of May 16th-20th. Among those joining for a virtual visit are actors, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.

The program is anchored by Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes. They are joined by chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton who provides the latest updates on national health concerns, and answers a variety of questions submitted by viewers.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of May 16th-20th:

Monday, May 16 James E. White (Detroit Chief of Police) Christine Quinn (Selling Sunset: How to Be a Boss B*tch ) Bobby Brown ( Bobby Brown ) Tom Blyth ( Billy the Kid )

Tuesday, May 17 Rick Klein Justin Tinsley ( It Was All a Dream ) Chef Candice Kumai Sadie Sink ( Stranger Things )

Wednesday, May 18 Dan Abrams Olympian Tom Daley ( Coming Up for Air )

Thursday, May 19 Tamika Scott ( Table Set ) GMA3 spotlights foster mom Brittany Burcham Collins

Friday, May 20 Dr. David Docusen ( Neighborliness ) Alfonso Ribeiro ( America’s Funniest Home Videos ) Lucy Westlake (youngest American woman to summit Mount Everest)



