Hulu Becomes Exclusive Streaming Home of Ady Barkan Doc “Not Going Quietly”

Hulu is the exclusive streaming home of the award-winning documentary Not Going Quietly, which chronicles Ady Barkan’s battle with ALS.

What’s Happening:

Prior to the Hulu acquisition, the film played a variety of film festivals, had a limited theatrical release, and was broadcast on the PBS series POV.

. The film follows Ady Barkan, described by Politico as “the most powerful activist in America,” as he navigates his recent ALS diagnosis and keeps fighting for what he believes in.

Director Nicholas Bruckman followed Ady Barkan to multiple protests throughout 2018 after he went viral in a video challenging Arizona Senator Jeff Flake on an airplane in 2017.

Not Going Quietly has won the audience award and a special jury award at the 2021 SXSW Film Festival and honors for Ady Barkan at the Critics’ Choice Documentary Awards and the Cinema Eye Honors Awards.

Producers on the film include Bradley Whitford, Jay Duplass, Mark Duplass, Denise Di Novi, Nina Tassler, Amanda Roddy, and Nicholas Bruckman.