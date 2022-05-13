Hulu Becomes Exclusive Streaming Home of Ady Barkan Doc “Not Going Quietly”

Hulu is the exclusive streaming home of the award-winning documentary Not Going Quietly, which chronicles Ady Barkan’s battle with ALS.
What’s Happening:
- Deadline announced yesterday that the award-winning documentary film Not Going Quietly would make its streaming premiere today on Hulu.
- Prior to the Hulu acquisition, the film played a variety of film festivals, had a limited theatrical release, and was broadcast on the PBS series POV.
- The film follows Ady Barkan, described by Politico as “the most powerful activist in America,” as he navigates his recent ALS diagnosis and keeps fighting for what he believes in.
- Director Nicholas Bruckman followed Ady Barkan to multiple protests throughout 2018 after he went viral in a video challenging Arizona Senator Jeff Flake on an airplane in 2017.
- Not Going Quietly has won the audience award and a special jury award at the 2021 SXSW Film Festival and honors for Ady Barkan at the Critics’ Choice Documentary Awards and the Cinema Eye Honors Awards.
- Producers on the film include Bradley Whitford, Jay Duplass, Mark Duplass, Denise Di Novi, Nina Tassler, Amanda Roddy, and Nicholas Bruckman.
