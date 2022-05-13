This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.

What’s Happening:

Every weeknight, comedian Jimmy Kimmel entertains audiences across the nation with his wit and fun take on the world at large.

The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.

This coming week, audiences will enjoy appearances by celebrity actors and a reality show contestant, along with a variety of musical guests.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 pm ET on ABC

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of May 16th-20th:

Monday, May 16 – Encore Broadcast: Original Air Date: May 11, 2022 Dana Carvey ( Fly on the Wall ) Science Bob Pflugfelder

Tuesday, May 17 – Encore Broadcast: Original Air Date: May 12, 2022 Jerrod Carmichael ( On The Count of Three ) James Hong ( Everything Everywhere All at Once ) Musical Guests The Black Keys

Wednesday, May 18 John Mulaney and Andy Samberg ( Chip ’N Dale: Rescue Rangers ) Cheryl Hines ( The Flight Attendant ) Musical Guests Gang of Youths

Thursday, May 19 Milo Ventimiglia ( This Is Us ) Jessie Buckley ( Men ) Musical Guests Franz Ferdinand

Friday, May 20 Ryan Seacrest ( American Idol ) Joe Keery ( Stranger Things ) Musical Guests Train



Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 20th season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.