“Jimmy Kimmel Live” Guest List: John Mulaney, Andy Samberg and More to Appear Week of May 16th

This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.

 

What’s Happening:

  • Every weeknight, comedian Jimmy Kimmel entertains audiences across the nation with his wit and fun take on the world at large.
  • The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.
  • This coming week, audiences will enjoy appearances by celebrity actors and a reality show contestant, along with a variety of musical guests.
  • Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 pm ET on ABC.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of May 16th-20th:

  • Monday, May 16 – Encore Broadcast: Original Air Date: May 11, 2022
    • Dana Carvey (Fly on the Wall)
    • Science Bob Pflugfelder
  • Tuesday, May 17 – Encore Broadcast: Original Air Date: May 12, 2022
    • Jerrod Carmichael (On The Count of Three)
    • James Hong (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
    • Musical Guests The Black Keys
  • Wednesday, May 18
  • Thursday, May 19
    • Milo Ventimiglia (This Is Us)
    • Jessie Buckley (Men)
    • Musical Guests Franz Ferdinand
  • Friday, May 20
    • Ryan Seacrest (American Idol)
    • Joe Keery (Stranger Things)
    • Musical Guests Train

Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 20th season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.