This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.
What’s Happening:
- Every weeknight, comedian Jimmy Kimmel entertains audiences across the nation with his wit and fun take on the world at large.
- The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.
- This coming week, audiences will enjoy appearances by celebrity actors and a reality show contestant, along with a variety of musical guests.
- Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 pm ET on ABC.
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of May 16th-20th:
- Monday, May 16 – Encore Broadcast: Original Air Date: May 11, 2022
- Dana Carvey (Fly on the Wall)
- Science Bob Pflugfelder
- Tuesday, May 17 – Encore Broadcast: Original Air Date: May 12, 2022
- Jerrod Carmichael (On The Count of Three)
- James Hong (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
- Musical Guests The Black Keys
- Wednesday, May 18
- John Mulaney and Andy Samberg (Chip ’N Dale: Rescue Rangers)
- Cheryl Hines (The Flight Attendant)
- Musical Guests Gang of Youths
- Thursday, May 19
- Milo Ventimiglia (This Is Us)
- Jessie Buckley (Men)
- Musical Guests Franz Ferdinand
- Friday, May 20
- Ryan Seacrest (American Idol)
- Joe Keery (Stranger Things)
- Musical Guests Train
Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 20th season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.