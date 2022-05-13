Liz Friedman to Become Co-Showrunner of “The Good Doctor” for Season 6

According to Deadline, longtime executive producer of The Good Doctor, Liz Friedman, has been named co-showrunner on the ABC medical drama for next season alongside developer and executive producer David Shore, who has served as showrunner for the past five seasons.

What’s Happening:

The Good Doctor , whose Season 5 finale airs this coming Monday, already has been renewed for a sixth season.

, whose Season 5 finale airs this coming Monday, already has been renewed for a sixth season. Friedman, who will become co-showrunner beginning with Season 6, started her career with an unpaid internship at Sam Raimi’s Renaissance Pictures, before eventually writing on shows such as House , Orange Is the New Black and Jessica Jones .

, and . She then joined The Good Doctor in the second season as executive producer.

in the second season as executive producer. The Good Doctor stars Freddie Highmore as Dr. Shaun Murphy, Hill Harper as Dr. Marcus Andrews, Richard Schiff as Dr. Aaron Glassman, Christina Chang as Dr. Audrey Lim, Fiona Gubelmann as Dr. Morgan Reznick, Will Yun Lee as Dr. Alex Park, Paige Spara as Lea Dilallo, Noah Galvin as Dr. Asher Wolke and Bria Samone Henderson as Dr. Jordan Allen.

stars Freddie Highmore as Dr. Shaun Murphy, Hill Harper as Dr. Marcus Andrews, Richard Schiff as Dr. Aaron Glassman, Christina Chang as Dr. Audrey Lim, Fiona Gubelmann as Dr. Morgan Reznick, Will Yun Lee as Dr. Alex Park, Paige Spara as Lea Dilallo, Noah Galvin as Dr. Asher Wolke and Bria Samone Henderson as Dr. Jordan Allen. The series comes from Sony Pictures Television and ABC Signature.

What They’re Saying: