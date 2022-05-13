Marvel Comics Announces “Amazing Fantasy #1000” in Honor of Spider-Man’s 60th Anniversary

Marvel Comics will continue celebrating the 60th anniversary of Spider-Man this August with a giant-sized one-shot edition of the series that gave Peter Parker his start, Amazing Fantasy #1000.
What’s Happening:
- Marvel Comics has assembled a team of legendary comic writers to contribute to a special edition of Amazing Fantasy in honor of the 60th anniversary of Spider-Man.
- The issue will gather together new short stories that honor Spider-Man’s past, present, and future.
- Highlights of Amazing Fantasy #1000 include:
- Visionary writer Neil Gaiman’s grand return to the Marvel Universe
- Emmy Award winning creator behind Veep and Avenue 5 Armando Ianucci’s Marvel Comics debut
- Spider-Man mastermind Dan Slott and superstar artist Jim Cheung team up to explore the enduring love between Peter Parker and Mary Jane Watson in a story set in the far future
- Acclaimed artist Michael Cho and novelist Anthony Falcone introduce a new Spider-Man villain
- Ho Che Anderson crafts a horror-fueled Spidey adventure that cuts to Peter Parker’s core
- Plus stories by Rainbow Rowell, Jonathan Hickman, and many more!
- The standard cover is by Cover by John Romita Jr., with Marvel promising variant covers that will be revealed closer to the issue’s release this August.