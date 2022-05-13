“Mrs. Doubtfire” Broadway Musical Closing May 29th

The Broadway musical adaptation of Mrs. Doubtfire will end its run on May 29th, with a national tour scheduled for 2023.
What’s Happening:
- Based on the 20th Century Studios family comedy starring Robin Williams, the Broadway musical adaptation of Mrs. Doubtfire will end its run at the Stephen Sondheim Theater on May 29th.
- The news comes just a few days after Rob McClure received a Tony nomination for his role as Daniel Hillard/Mrs. Doubtfire.
- Originally scheduled to open on April 5th, 2020, the show had just three days of preview performances on Broadway before shutting down due to the pandemic, resuming previews on October 21st, 2021 and hosting a grand opening on December 5th.
- The winter omicron surge shut the show down again on January 9th, 2022, recently resuming performances on April 14th.
- Broadway has had a tough time rebounding its ticket sales and producer Kevin McCollum cited a slow return of family audiences as the main reason for the show’s early closure.
- In addition to a planned national tour of the show in 2023, a United Kingdom production is scheduled to open on September 2nd in Manchester, England.
