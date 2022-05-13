San Diego Comic-Con 2022 Previews Exclusive Spider-Man, Throg and Phoenix Statues Available for Pre-Order

It’s time to start setting aside money for convention exclusives! As San Diego Comic-Con approaches, so do the merchandise reveals of fan favorite characters. This week new Previews exclusive SDCC busts and figurines have arrived on Entertainment Earth and pre-orders are now open.

What’s Happening:

The summer convention season is about to kick off and as fans anticipate returning to the con of cons—San Diego Comic-Con— companies are starting to reveal new collectibles that will debut this year.

Among the awesome pieces coming to fans in 2022 are: Spider-Man bust inspired by the animated series Throg D-Stage DS-107SP Statue Marvel Gallery Green Outfit Phoenix Statue

Fans who grew up watching Spider-Man take on villains and save New York City time and time again will love this 6-inch tall bust showcasing a costumed Peter Parker in a bit of neon glory.

Comic readers will no doubt appreciate the detail featured on the Throg statue that shows the miniature hero taking on an alligator version of Loki.

Finally, for all the X-Men lovers out there, the green outfit Phoenix statue gives us a stunning take on Jean Grey’s alter ego that’s as deadly and dangerous as she is beautiful

While all three are Previews exclusive San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2022 designs, Spidey and Phoenix are limited edition runs of 1000 and 3000 pieces, respectively.

These awesome collectibles are available for pre-order now at Entertainment Earth

Links to the individual items can be found below.

Animated Spidey-Sense Spider-Man Bust

"His Spider-Sense is tingling with this Marvel Animated Spidey-Sense Spider-Man Bust – San Diego Comic-Con 2022 Previews Exclusive! Peter Parker gets an alert in this exclusive, limited-edition variant bust, depicting Spider-Man with his spider-sense going off, inverting the colors of his costume as seen in the classic animated series.”

Marvel Animated Spidey-Sense Spider-Man Bust – San Diego Comic-Con 2022 Previews Exclusive

Approximately 6-inches tall

1:7 scale resin bust

Limited Edition of 1,000 pieces

Marvel Comics Throg D-Stage

“Thunderous Asgardian amphibian and the only frog worthy enough to wield Mjolnir! This limited edition statue features a sound effect dialog box and eye-catching metallic coloring to provide fans with a distinct and dynamic statue! Throg wears his signature red cape and totes a miniature hammer while jumping and attacking Alligator Loki.”

Marvel Comics Throg D-Stage DS-107SP Statue – San Diego Comic-Con 2022 Previews Exclusive

Marvel Gallery Green Outfit Phoenix

“The series of Marvel Gallery statues continues with one of the most powerful heroes of all! This exclusive sculpture of the Phoenix emerges from a flaming phoenix symbol in her classic green costume, ready to take on any and all comers.”

Marvel Gallery Green Outfit Phoenix Statue San Diego Comic-Con 2022 Previews Exclusive

Approximately 10-inches tall

Limited Edition of 3,000 pieces

