SeaWorld Parks Offering Special Friday the 13th Howl-O-Scream Ticket Pricing

Today is Friday the 13th, so naturally it’s a great day to put tickets on sale for Howl-O-Scream, the Halloween event at all SeaWorld and Busch Gardens parks. Even better, the parks are offering a special one-day only sale on tickets.

What’s Happening:

Intended for a mature audience, Howl-O-Scream will reawaken this fall with more screams, suspense, and surprises and guests can plan ahead and prepare themselves for spine-chilling scares with a 24-hour Friday the 13th sale.

The evening event returns with new and bigger howls, more screams, and ghastly surprises. Guests will tremble with terror as they enter horrifying haunted houses, step upon themed scare zones, and escape large and small roaming hordes.

i'm counting down the days…..among other things. click the link if you dare https://t.co/ckf1qRdkmo pic.twitter.com/nmMSu0IAli — Howl-O-Scream Orlando (@howloscreamorl) May 13, 2022

Thrill-seekers can scream with delight on riding coasters in the dark, quench their thirst for fear at multiple interactive bars, and be entertained by live thrilling music and more!

Guests can purchase two Howl-O-Scream single night tickets for $66.66. Guests must purchase at least two tickets to receive the limited-time discount, which applies to additional tickets if purchased in the same order (maximum of 10).

Howl-O-Scream is a separately ticketed event and tickets purchased during the one-day sale can be used on any event night.

Drop-dead prices this low won’t last long – the deal expires at 11:59 P.M. on Friday, May 13th.

The event runs at SeaWorld San Diego from September 17th to October 31st. Tickets are available here

The event runs at SeaWorld Orlando from September 9th to October 31st. Tickets are available here

The event also runs at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay from September 9th to October 31st. Tickets are available here