Dale Looks Different in New “Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers” Clip

Walt Disney Studios has shared a new clip from the upcoming Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers movie coming to Disney+ this week.

  • The new clip, titled “You Look Different,” sees Chip and Dale reuniting for the first time since Dale had his “CGI surgery.”
  • Dale also tries to convince Chip that fans are hoping to see a Rescue Rangers reboot, but Chip isn’t buying it.
  • You can check out the full clip below:

About Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers

  • This is a reboot comeback that is 30 years in the making of a hybrid live-action/CG animated action-comedy that catches up with former Disney Afternoon Television stars in modern-day Los Angeles.
  • Their lives are quite a bit different now. It has been decades since their successful television series was canceled, and Chip has succumbed to a life of suburban domesticity as an insurance salesman.
  • Dale has had CGI surgery and works the nostalgia convention circuit in wanting to relive his glory days.
  • When a former classmate disappeared mysteriously Chip and Dale must repair their broken friendship and take on their Rescue Rangers detective lives once again to save their friend.

Cast:

  • John Mulaney as Chip
  • Andy Samberg as Dale
  • KiKi Layne
  • Will Arnett
  • Eric Bana
  • Flula Borg
  • Dennis Haysbert
  • Keegan-Michael Key
  • Tress MacNeille
  • Tim Robinson
  • Seth Rogen
  • J.K. Simmons
  • Chris Parnell

Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers will debut on Disney+ this Friday, May 20th.

