Dale Looks Different in New “Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers” Clip

Walt Disney Studios has shared a new clip from the upcoming Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers movie coming to Disney+ this week.
- The new clip, titled “You Look Different,” sees Chip and Dale reuniting for the first time since Dale had his “CGI surgery.”
- Dale also tries to convince Chip that fans are hoping to see a Rescue Rangers reboot, but Chip isn’t buying it.
- You can check out the full clip below:
About Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers
- This is a reboot comeback that is 30 years in the making of a hybrid live-action/CG animated action-comedy that catches up with former Disney Afternoon Television stars in modern-day Los Angeles.
- Their lives are quite a bit different now. It has been decades since their successful television series was canceled, and Chip has succumbed to a life of suburban domesticity as an insurance salesman.
- Dale has had CGI surgery and works the nostalgia convention circuit in wanting to relive his glory days.
- When a former classmate disappeared mysteriously Chip and Dale must repair their broken friendship and take on their Rescue Rangers detective lives once again to save their friend.
Cast:
- John Mulaney as Chip
- Andy Samberg as Dale
- KiKi Layne
- Will Arnett
- Eric Bana
- Flula Borg
- Dennis Haysbert
- Keegan-Michael Key
- Tress MacNeille
- Tim Robinson
- Seth Rogen
- J.K. Simmons
- Chris Parnell
Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers will debut on Disney+ this Friday, May 20th.
