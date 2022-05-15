Dale Looks Different in New “Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers” Clip

Walt Disney Studios has shared a new clip from the upcoming Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers movie coming to Disney+ this week.

The new clip, titled “You Look Different,” sees Chip and Dale reuniting for the first time since Dale had his “CGI surgery.”

Dale also tries to convince Chip that fans are hoping to see a Rescue Rangers reboot, but Chip isn’t buying it.

You can check out the full clip below:

About Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers

This is a reboot comeback that is 30 years in the making of a hybrid live-action/CG animated action-comedy that catches up with former Disney Afternoon Television stars in modern-day Los Angeles.

Their lives are quite a bit different now. It has been decades since their successful television series was canceled, and Chip has succumbed to a life of suburban domesticity as an insurance salesman.

Dale has had CGI surgery and works the nostalgia convention circuit in wanting to relive his glory days.

When a former classmate disappeared mysteriously Chip and Dale must repair their broken friendship and take on their Rescue Rangers detective lives once again to save their friend.

Cast:

John Mulaney as Chip

Andy Samberg as Dale

KiKi Layne

Will Arnett

Eric Bana

Flula Borg

Dennis Haysbert

Keegan-Michael Key

Tress MacNeille

Tim Robinson

Seth Rogen

J.K. Simmons

Chris Parnell

Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers will debut on Disney+ this Friday, May 20th.