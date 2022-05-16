Arribas Celebrates Walt Disney World’s 50th Anniversary with Limited Edition Mickey and Minnie Figures

The Most Magical Celebration on Earth is still going on at Walt Disney World, celebrating the 50th anniversary of the resort. In honor of this incredible milestone, Arribas has released two lovely limited edition statues that are available on shopDisney.

As the celebration of Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary continues, Arribas are introducing new Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse figurines that will be the star features of your collection.

Arriving today on shopDisney are two beautiful and dazzling limited edition statuettes designed for the Walt Disney World milestone anniversary.

These stunning figurines showcase the iconic mouse duo in their celebratory WDW 50th iridescent outfits. Of course this time their iridescence comes from dozens of miniature crystals perfectly placed all over the figurines!

Each figurine stands on a golden base studded with crystals and engraved with the Walt Disney World 50th text logo (not the castle).

On the bottom side of the base is a golden medallion with the WDW 50th castle logo and the edition number of the piece.

Currently only Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse are available and it’s not clear if other characters will also be released.

The limited edition figures are available now on shopDisney

Mickey Mouse Figure by Arribas – Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary – Limited Edition

Limited Edition of 1,000

Certificate of Authenticity

Figure with base features more than 350 high quality crystals

Each figure individually numbered on underside of base

Base is gold plated

''Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary – The World's Most Magical Celebration'' etched on underside of base

''Walt Disney World 50th'' embossed on outside of base

Metal alloy / gold-plate / crystals

Figure: 2 3/4'' H x 2 1/4'' W

Minnie Mouse Figure by Arribas – Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary – Limited Edition