D23 Celebrates 35th Anniversary of Star Tours and 45th Anniversary of “A New Hope” with Commemorative Pins

35 years and he’s still getting used to his programming. D23 has revealed a couple of commemorative pins celebrating the 35th anniversary of Star Tours, as well as one celebrating the 45th anniversary of Star Wars: A New Hope.

. To celebrate, three special exclusive pins will be available in the coming days.

D23-Exclusive Star Tours 35th Anniversary Pin – Captain RX-24

Engage your binary motivators and go lightspeed to Endor with this pin celebrating 35 years of Star Tours adventures! This D23 Gold Member exclusive is your boarding pass to reliving the hilarious experiences and thrills of Star Tours Flight 1401.

From blasting through the trenches of a Death Star with Captain RX-24, to landing in Batuu with C-3PO and R2-D2, dash through hyperspace and celebrate this innovative attraction that has been a staple of Disney Parks since its opening in 1987.

The pin is inspired by the Star Tours attraction at Disney Parks, which opened at Disneyland in 1987. Star Tours was the first Star Wars attraction in a Disney Park, where George Lucas and Walt Disney Imagineering were able to bring the Star Wars galaxy to life.

The original Star Tours attraction blasted off to Endor; other destinations—plus digital 3D technology—were added in 2011 for Star Tours – The Adventures Continue. The experience was updated with new worlds and characters from Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker .

and . The attraction now features state-of-the-art technology—the original flight simulator, plus digital 3D video; Audio-Animatronics characters; and “in-cockpit” special effects and music.

Our Star Tours Captain RX-24 pin, offered in a limited edition of 1,987, is available to D23 Gold Members on shopDisney on Monday, May 23.

D23-Exclusive Star Tours 35th Anniversary Pin—Lightspeed to Endor

Stow your lightsabers and buckle up for a blast through hyperspace with this second pin celebrating 35 years of Star Tours adventures! This D23 Gold Member-exclusive pin is your clearance code to commemorate over three decades of Endorian escapades and Death Star diversions.

Pick up this pin, featuring the Starspeeder 3000, and relive the innovative attraction that’s been a staple of Disney Parks since its opening in 1987!

Our Star Tours Captain Lightspeed to Endor pin, offered in a limited edition of 1,987, is available to D23 Gold Members on shopDisney on Monday, May 23.

D23-Exclusive Star Wars 45th Anniversary Pin