“Quest for the Stanley Cup” Returns to ESPN+ for Seventh Season

Quest For The Stanley Cup, the behind-the-scenes documentary series chronicling the remaining eight teams competing in the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs and vying for the chance to hoist the Stanley Cup, returns Friday, May 27.

A first look, The Quest Begins, will premiere on NHL Network and the NHL's YouTube and Facebook channels on May 20 before the series drops weekly on Friday nights starting May 27, exclusively on ESPN

The docuseries is back for its seventh season to bring viewers unparalleled access inside all four rounds of the Playoffs.

Each episode will take fans through the unscripted drama on the ice, on the benches, in the dressing rooms and in the home lives of players and members of the coaching staff.

The weekly series is an entertaining companion to the Playoffs viewing experience, offering exclusive access to every thrilling moment of every series, on and off the ice.

The Quest Begins will provide fans with a full recap of the First Round, from the upsets to the game-winning heroes to the bracket-busting moments.

Episodes two through seven will follow the remaining eight teams through the Second Round, the Conference Finals and the Stanley Cup Final.

Quest For The Stanley Cup first premiered in 2016 to critical acclaim, making the NHL the first North American pro sports league to provide unfettered access to its postseason.

Heralded by fans and hockey media, the series was nominated for two Sports Emmys.

For the first time in the series' seven-year history, NHL Original Productions will oversee all production operations.

NHL Chief Content Officer and Senior Executive Vice President Steve Mayer and Steven Stern are the executive producers.

Actor Corey Stoll will narrate the series.

ESPN+ subscribers will have exclusive access to the entire series throughout the Playoffs as part of the platform's robust offering of original NHL content.

Fans in Canada and abroad will be able to watch Quest For The Stanley Cup on YouTube.com/NHL.

Clips and previews will be available across the NHL's social channels.

Premiere Dates for Quest For The Stanley Cup on ESPN+