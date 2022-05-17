Disney+ Will Reportedly Not Allow Alcohol or Political Ads on the Platform

Later this year, The Walt Disney Company plans to roll-out an ad-supported tier of its popular Disney+ streaming service. Ahead of that launch, the company has revealed some restrictions it will place on the platform’s advertisements.

What’s Happening:

According to Variety

Additionally, the platform will not enable rival entertainment brands to advertise on the streaming service.

Reportedly, Disney+ is also looking at how it will handle serving ads on content aimed at pre-school audiences, including running no ads when a user with a young children’s profile is watching.

As far as ad load goes, Disney+ will apparently average around four minutes per hour or less according to Variety sources.

Disney declined to make executives available to the outlet for comment.

This report comes just ahead of Disney’s upfront presentation today, which will be the first held since news of the ad-supported Disney+ platform was revealed.

No exact launch date for the offering has been announced but it is expected to launch in the U.S. by the end of calendar 2022 followed by additional markets in 2023.