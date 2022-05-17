ESPN Signs New Nine-Year Agreement with Tennis Australia to Continue Exclusive Live Coverage of the Australian Open

ESPN has signed a new nine year agreement with Tennis Australia to continue exclusive live coverage, including every match from every competition available across ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN+, as well as coverage on ESPN Deportes and Canada’s TSN.

What’s Happening:

ESPN and Tennis Australia have signed a nine-year agreement – 2023 to 2031 – for continued exclusive live “first ball to last ball” coverage across ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN+ for the Australian Open, tennis’ first Major of the year.

Action from Melbourne will be comprehensive, with every match from all 16 courts – all singles (including qualifying), doubles, juniors, wheelchair and legends. The agreement continues ESPN’s longest professional sports programming relationship – since 1984. The 2023 Australian Open takes place next January 16-29.

With this agreement, ESPN+ will feature more than 1,300 matches and 3,000 hours of coverage from the sport’s Majors throughout the year, with rights to three of the four.

Some of the 2023 – 2031 Deal Highlights include: ESPN/ESPN2 Live nightly telecasts, generally beginning at 9 p.m. ET through the quarterfinals featuring multiple matches, and an increase of hours on linear TV Semifinals and Women’s and Men’s Championships, including encore presentations of the Finals Action from the previous day each weekday on ESPN2 at 2 p.m. and in the morning the middle Saturday and Sunday ESPN+ Exclusive coverage of all matches not on linear TV, including the 3 a.m. featured matches (prime time in Australia) and four quarterfinals On-demand replays of completed matches All doubles, juniors, wheelchair and legends championships A daily highlights show Exclusive coverage of all 224 matches from qualifying On-demand replays of great matches in Australian Open history ESPN+ coverage available in English and Spanish ABC A one-hour highlights show during the middle and final weekends ESPN Deportes and Additional Regions ESPN Deportes: the live women’s and men’s semifinals and both Championships TSN: continued extensive schedule Under agreement announced in January: coverage in Latin America (Spanish), Brazil (Portuguese) and the Caribbean (English)



What They’re Saying:

Jimmy Pitaro, Chairman, ESPN and Sports Content: “We are proud of our nearly four-decade relationship with Tennis Australia and are thrilled to continue our exclusive coverage of one of the sport’s most important events. The Open has provided so many memorable moments on our networks. With the capacity and quality of ESPN+, we can bring fans Down Under for every match, from qualifying through the championship of each division.”

“We are proud of our nearly four-decade relationship with Tennis Australia and are thrilled to continue our exclusive coverage of one of the sport’s most important events. The Open has provided so many memorable moments on our networks. With the capacity and quality of ESPN+, we can bring fans Down Under for every match, from qualifying through the championship of each division.” Craig Tiley, Australian Open Tournament Director: “ESPN has been an outstanding partner of the Australian Open for nearly 40 years and I’m delighted to extend and expand our collaboration. As one of our most long standing broadcasters, ESPN has a reputation for innovation and great storytelling, both of which form part of the Australian Open DNA. Together we look forward to connecting with an even wider fan base in the United States and Canada and attracting new audiences across multiple platforms. As well as comprehensive coverage of the compelling on-court action, we will work together to also showcase the human stories, the personalities of the players and their teams, their preparation for competition on the Grand Slam stage and their journey to greatness.”