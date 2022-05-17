“Hocus Pocus 2” to Debut September 30th, 2022 on Disney+

Sistahs! We have a release date. On September 30th when the moon is round, Disney+ shall stream Hocus Pocus 2!

What’s Happening:

Winifred, Mary, and Sarah Sanderson are back on September 30th when Hocus Pocus 2 premieres on Disney+.

premieres on Disney+. The highly anticipated sequel to the 1993 Halloween classic finds Bette Midler, Kathy Najimi, and Sarah Jessica Parker returning to the iconic roles just shy of 30 years later.

Whitney Peak, Lilia Buckingham, and Belissa Escobedo join the cast as three teenagers who must stop the witches when they return to the land of the living for another night of Halloween frolic.

Doug Jones returns as Billy Butcherson alongside a host of new cast members, including Hannah Waddingham, Tony Hale, Sam Richardson, Juju Brener, Froy Gutierrez, Taylor Paige Henderson, and Nina Kitchen.

Hocus Pocus 2 is directed by Anne Fletcher ( Dumplin,’ The Proposal ) and written by Jen D’Angelo ( Happy Together, Workaholics )

is directed by Anne Fletcher ( ) and written by Jen D’Angelo ( ) Executive producers include Adam Shankman ( Disenchanted , Hairspray), Ralph Winter (Hocus Pocus, X-Men franchise) and David Kirschner (Hocus Pocus, Chucky), with Lynn Harris (King Richard, The Shallows) serving as producer.

Hocus Pocus 2 Synopses:

“It’s been 29 years since someone lit the Black Flame Candle and resurrected the 17th-century sisters who were executed for practicing witchcraft, and they are looking for revenge. Now it is up to three high-school students to figure out how to stop the ravenous witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on Salem before midnight on All Hallow’s Eve.”