How Disney’s Animal Kingdom is Using Fitness Trackers to Help Rhinos

If you're into fitness, maybe you track your steps every day to see how much exercise you are getting in. Did you know that Fitbit can be used for animals as well? APNews shared how Walt Disney World is using this fitness tracker in a unique way.

What's Happening:

At Walt Disney World, they are using Fitbits and other tracking devices.

It isn't for humans, though; it's for a 30-year-old white rhino named Helen at Disney's Animal Kingdom

Helen has gone out into the savanna at the Kilimanjaro Safaris

Disney is using this information to track the number of steps she takes each day, whether she is running, walking or napping.

The device is only about a foot in diameter and fits around her ankle.

This data will be shared with more than two dozen other institutions that participate in a large research project studying the best way to care for rhinos at facilities.

Scott Terrell, a veterinarian who is director of Animal & Science Operations, Walt Disney Parks & Resorts said: "By doing this research and using this technology, we can really focus on the physical fitness of the rhinos as a component of their health and well being."

Helen is only wearing the device for a limited amount of time and if she appears to be comfortable with it eventually two-thirds of the nine white rhinos at Animal Kingdom will be wearing the devices out on the savanna.