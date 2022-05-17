Special Opening Night Ticket Available for “The Bob’s Burger Movie” at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood

Tickets for The Bob’s Burger Movie are on sale now for opening night at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood.

What's Happening:

20th Century Studios’ The Bob’s Burger Movie is coming to the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood with a special opening night offering available for a fan event on May 26th.

is coming to the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood with a special opening night offering available for a fan event on May 26th. All tickets will include two Hard Rock Café Burger Sliders, The Bob’s Burgers Movie trucker hat, a 20-ounce bottled beverage, a credential, and a lanyard.

From May 27th to June 1st, daily show times are as follows: 10:00am, 1:00pm, 4:00pm, 7:00pm, and 9:55pm. (Showtimes are subject to change.)

Get your cameras ready, because there will be special photo opportunities available at the burger cart and burger cut-out.

If you would like the movie and meal ticket, it is $50, which includes one reserved ticket, a meal, dessert, and non-alcoholic beverage

You can purchase your tickets by calling 1-800 Disney-6.

The movie ticket alone is $20 for adults and $17 for children and seniors.

You can find tickets by visiting www.elcapitantickets.com www.fandango.com/el-capitan-theatre-aacon/theater-page

About 20th Century Studios’ The Bob’s Burger Movie:

The Bob’s Burgers Movie is an animated, big-screen, musical comedy-mystery-adventure based on the long-running Emmy-winning series. The story begins when a ruptured water main creates an enormous sinkhole right in front of Bob's Burgers, blocking the entrance indefinitely and ruining the Belchers’ plans for a successful summer. While Bob and Linda struggle to keep the business afloat, the kids try to solve a mystery that could save their family's restaurant. As the dangers mount, these underdogs help each other find hope and fight to get back behind the counter, where they belong.