Busch Gardens will have an exciting celebration filled with live music, fireworks, and more beginning Memorial Day Weekend.
What’s Happening:
- The all-new Summer Celebration will debut at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay this Memorial Day Weekend.
- There will be lots of entertainment throughout the day, including the return of Cirque Electric and Gwazi Beats. This is a show that combines drums, dancers, and stilt-walkers in a display of music and dance.
- You also won't want to miss the award-winning Turn It Up! which will resume daily operations in the Moroccan Palace Theater.
- Guests 21 and over can enjoy a complimentary beer sample daily at Pantopia Drinks & Snacks from May 31st through August 7th
- Moroccan Delights ice cream parlor will reopen with delicious treats including handcrafted thrill shakes, ice cream floats, specialty sundaes and more.
- After dark, the park will have unique entertainers and the thrill of conquering coasters in the dark, like the all-new Iron Gwazi.
- Guests will be able to dance to a DJ throughout the park in a new themed block party plaza presented by Coca-Cola.
- At the end of the night, you'll want to head to Festival Field as a beautiful show lights up the park sky in the Summer Celebration Fireworks Spectacular. This show will feature beautiful colors and exciting effects, from lasers to mesmerizing fountains and pyrotechnics.
- This show will take place Friday, Saturday, and Sunday nights at 9:15pm from May 27th–August 7th, including extra presentations on May 30th for Memorial Day and July 4th for Independence Day.
- If you have been thinking about becoming an annual passholder, this is the perfect time.
- Pass holders can enjoy 12 months of visits with special benefits including exclusive access to the Pass Member Lounge opening later this summer, plus free parking, free guest tickets, access to special VIP events, savings on merchandise and more! Annual passes start at as low as $14.75/month with no down payment.