Dr. Phillips Center Presents Disney Musicals in Schools at Walt Disney Theater in Celebration on Tuesday evening. They will introduce teachers and elementary school students to the unique world of musical theater production.
What's Happening:
- The Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts presents Disney Musicals in Schools at Walt Disney Theater on Tuesday evening.
- There will be more than 185 students from Central Florida given the opportunity to sing and dance through Disney Musicals in Schools, which is designed to create sustainable theater programs in elementary schools.
- Currently, there are nine active schools in the program, including this year's four new participating schools from Orange and Osceola counties. These included Dover Shores Elementary, Michigan Avenue Elementary, Neptune Elementary, and Partin Settlement Elementary.
- Each of these schools produced a Disney KIDS musical as a capstone to the experience. They come together to perform a number on the professional Broadway stage in front of an audience of students, teachers, family and community members.
- The theme song for this year was It Starts With a Dream, written by Alan Menken.
- Not only are they performing the theme songs collectively, but the schools have chosen musical numbers from each of their Disney KIDS musicals, Aladdin KIDS, Frozen KIDS, and Lion King KIDS.
- These schools are undergoing a 17-week musical theater residency, which is led by a team of artists trained by Dr. Phillips Center and Disney Theatrical Productions. This is all at no cost.
- Each school will receive performance rights, educational materials, and guidance from teachers and other artists on how to produce, direct, choreograph, and music direct a 30-minute Disney KIDS musical.
- "We are so thankful for our partnership with Disney and the Disney Musicals in Schools program," said Kathy Ramsberger, president and CEO at the Dr. Phillips Center. "It is a remarkable opportunity for teachers and students to enjoy the unique world of musical theater. We hope the schools can take what they’ve learned and continue implementing it across their curriculums for years to come."