ESPN Films Begins Production on “The Black Widow” and 2000 Baltimore Ravens 30 for 30 Documentaries

ESPN has announced two 30 for 30 documentaries in production. The two news docs will explore the stories of professional pool player Jeanette Lee and the 2000 Baltimore Ravens.
The Black Widow:
- ESPN Films announced that production has started on the documentary about professional pool player Jeanette Lee.
- This film is being produced by Cora Atkinson with Ursula Liang on board to direct.
- Lee is known as the Black Widow and has a persona that is "more intriguing and deadly than the moniker itself."
- She is an Asian American icon and an incredible billiards player who has brought strength and skill around the world.
- After her cancer diagnosis, she looks back at her career and opens up her life like never before.
- The documentary will be executive produced by ESPN Films in association with Words + Pictures.
2000 Baltimore Ravens:
- ESPN Films today announced that production has started on a 30 for 30 documentary that will take viewers inside the world of one of the most notorious football teams to ever play the game.
- No team in NFL history has boasted, bullied or brandished as much bravado as the 2000-2001 Baltimore Ravens.
- The rest of the NFL hated the Ravens but no one could say a thing, because they couldn’t beat them on the field, especially facing, arguably, the greatest defense ever.
- Luckily for sports fans, their full-throated reign coincided perfectly with the rise of the “reality television” era via Hard Knocks.
- The documentary will be co-directed by Ken Rodgers and Jason Weber, produced by Erik Powers and executive produced by ESPN Films in association with NFL Films.
- More information on both documentaries will be provided at a later date.