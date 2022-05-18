ESPN Films Begins Production on “The Black Widow” and 2000 Baltimore Ravens 30 for 30 Documentaries

ESPN has announced two 30 for 30 documentaries in production. The two news docs will explore the stories of professional pool player Jeanette Lee and the 2000 Baltimore Ravens.

The Black Widow:

ESPN Films announced that production has started on the documentary about professional pool player Jeanette Lee.

This film is being produced by Cora Atkinson with Ursula Liang on board to direct.

Lee is known as the Black Widow and has a persona that is "more intriguing and deadly than the moniker itself."

She is an Asian American icon and an incredible billiards player who has brought strength and skill around the world.

After her cancer diagnosis, she looks back at her career and opens up her life like never before.

The documentary will be executive produced by ESPN Films in association with Words + Pictures.

2000 Baltimore Ravens: