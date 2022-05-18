Universal Orlando Resort Announces New Multi-Day Ticket and Hotel Offerings

Universal Orlando Resort just announced a multi-day ticket and hotel deal. If you've been wanting to plan your summer vacation, this could be the perfect opportunity.

What's Happening:

Universal Orlando Resort just announced a way that you can have your dream vacation come true.

Now through September 30th, you can purchase a four-day park ticket for only $79 per person, per day (on select dates) to visit Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure (one theme park per day).

Guests can also stay at a hotel with a 20 percent discount per night at Universal’s Cabana Bay Beach Resort available June 3rd through August 13th.

This is one of the eight beautiful Universal Orlando Resort hotels.

Tickets:

Two park four day base ticket offer starts at $79 per adult

Two Parks from $79 per day plus tax

Four day base ticket to experience Universal Studios Florida or Universal’s Islands of Adventure (one park per day)

Ticket prices vary by day. Restrictions apply

Purchase by 9/30/22.

Valid for use through 3/31/23.

Available for purchase at UniversalOrlando.com

Hotel:

$176 (per night, plus tax)

Save 20% at Universal’s Cabana Bay Beach Resort for a stay of five nights or more with rates starting at $176 per night

Offer available for travel 6/3/22 – 8/13/22

Offer is valid for all room types.

Subject to availability.

No group rates or other discounts apply.

Available for purchase at UniversalOrlando.com

Universal Orlando Resort:

There are more than 60 experiences across Universal Studios Florida, Universal’s Islands of Adventure and Universal’s Volcano Bay.

Many are fully immersive attractions that will send guests on an adventure that can't be found anywhere else.

Thrill seekers will love to race alongside Velociraptors at speeds up to 70 mph and heights up to 155 feet on the Jurassic World VelociCoaster. This is Universal's newest attraction and Florida's fastest and tallest launch coaster.

For the Harry Potter fan in your group, get aboard the magical motorbike for a journey into the Forbidden Forest on Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

If shows are more your style, you can witness The Bourne Stuntacular that will make your jaw drop.