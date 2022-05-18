Universal Studios Hollywood Pass Member Park Takeover Event Coming Soon June 9

Passholders at Universal Studios Hollywood will be able to take part in an exclusive Pass Member Park Takeover Event.
What's Happening:
- On Thursday, June 9th, from 8:00pm to 12:00am, Universal Studios Hollywood is hosting an exclusive Pass Member Park Takeover Event.
- This will be an exclusive evening for pass members only.
- Guests can enjoy their favorite rides and attractions, character appearances, photo ops, plus the Coca-Cola Party Zone with dueling DJs, an outdoor lounge, themed games and more.
- Admission will be free with an online reservation, but space is limited.
- Passholders can RSVP at UniversalPassMember.com beginning May 24 at 1:30pm PST.
- There are exclusive pass member beverages available in June as well.
- In partnership with Coca-Cola, Mel’s Diner will be serving the Chocolate Coca-Cola Float exclusively for Pass Members during the month of June. Pass members can purchase the limited time drink when they ask for it at Mel’s Diner.