Universal Studios Hollywood Pass Member Park Takeover Event Coming Soon June 9

by |
Tags:

Passholders at Universal Studios Hollywood will be able to take part in an exclusive Pass Member Park Takeover Event.

What's Happening:

  • On Thursday, June 9th, from 8:00pm to 12:00am, Universal Studios Hollywood is hosting an exclusive Pass Member Park Takeover Event.
  • This will be an exclusive evening for pass members only.
  • Guests can enjoy their favorite rides and attractions, character appearances, photo ops, plus the Coca-Cola Party Zone with dueling DJs, an outdoor lounge, themed games and more.
  • Admission will be free with an online reservation, but space is limited.
  • Passholders can RSVP at UniversalPassMember.com beginning May 24 at 1:30pm PST.
  • There are exclusive pass member beverages available in June as well.
  • In partnership with Coca-Cola, Mel’s Diner will be serving the Chocolate Coca-Cola Float exclusively for Pass Members during the month of June. Pass members can purchase the limited time drink when they ask for it at Mel’s Diner.