Fans Can Vote to Bring Back a Beloved “American Idol” Finalist for a Daytime Encore Performance

ABC’s iconic competition juggernaut American Idol is just three days away from crowning this year’s superstar with three remaining contestants vying for one of entertainment’s highest honors … to be THE next American Idol!
What’s Happening:
- In celebration of the Idol finale, Live with Kelly and Ryan viewers are being given an exclusive special power to raise their OWN voice and bring back one Idol finalist to perform on daytime’s No. 1 entertainment talk show.
- From Monday, May 23rd, at 9:00 a.m. until Tuesday, May 24th, at 9:00 a.m. EDT, viewers can chime in via an online poll to select one finalist to take center stage on Live.
- Further details and the link to the online poll will be available on the Live website, KellyandRyan.com.
- Additionally, the world’s next American Idol will perform live on Live on Monday, May 23rd, and the runner-up will perform Thursday, May 26th.
- The 2022 American Idol Top 10 are as follows:
- Huntergirl
- Leah Marlene
- Noah Thompson
- Fritz Hager
- Nicolina
- Christian Guardino
- Jay
- Emyrson Flora
- Lady K
- Mike Parker
- The season finale of American Idol airs live coast to coast this Sunday, May 22nd (8:00-11:00 p.m. EDT/6:00-9:00 p.m. MDT/5:00-8:00 p.m. PDT), on ABC.