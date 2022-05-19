Let Your Love for Star Wars Grow with All-New Grogu Chia Pets Available at Star Wars Celebration

An all-new Chia Pet featuring the lovable Grogu from The Mandalorian is set to be released next week at Star Wars Celebration in Anaheim, California.

What’s Happening:

The Child Giant-Sized Chia Cat Grass Planter and The Child Force Giant Chia Pet both feature the beloved character Grogu sculpted in different adorable poses.

Additionally, the Han Solo Clapper depicting everyone’s favorite scoundrel will also be available.

Both come from Joseph Enterprises and will be available to purchase in limited quantities only at Joseph Enterprise’s Chia Pet Booth #2345 at Star Wars

Watch It Grow! The Grogu sculpture is offering a king-sized treat to your precious pet with the Giant-Sized Chia Cat Grass Planter featuring The Child from The Mandalorian. This extra-large Cat Grass planter is first to market at Star Wars Celebration. Your cat will love nibbling tender blades of healthy grass with a design inspired by the fan favorite character. The complete Giant-Sized Chia Cat Grass Planter kit includes a reusable planter, Cat Grass seeds, and growing mix. Grass sprouts in 2-3 days, and grass grows about 1 inch a day. Wheat and oatgrass mixture makes ahealthy treat for your cat. Chia Planters can be washed and replanted indefinitely. Makes a great gift for cats and cat lovers.

One of the largest Chia Pets ever made, this super-sized Chia Pet of The Child in protective “the Force pose” is first being released at Star Wars Celebration. Lovingly crafted in glazed terra cotta, The Child Force Giant Chia Pet is perfect for any garden or living quarters. This handmade terracotta pottery planter comes with 2 packets of chia seeds, convenient plastic drip tray and planting & care instructions. In just 1-2 weeks, your The Child Force Giant Chia Pet greenery will achieve maximum growth.

From The Empire Strikes Back, it's the Han Solo in Carbonite Talking Clapper with Night Light, the original Clapper with a Han Solo inspired twist! Inspired by his hibernation in the film, the Han Solo in Carbonite sculpture will turn on your appliance with two claps. Clap 3 times to activate the “freezing” blue night light and hear dialogue from the movie. Listen to C-3PO say, “Oh. They’ve encased him in carbonite. He should be quite well protected. If he survived the freezing process that is.” Hear Chewbacca growl with carbon freezing sound effects when it's turned off. Beautifully detailed, The Han Solo in Carbonite Talking Clapper with Night Light is sure to be your favorite decoration.