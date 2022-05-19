New Mobile and PC Collectible Game Marvel Snap Coming Soon

Marvel has announced a new collectible card game for mobile and PC called Marvel Snap. The new game features all of your favorite characters and even variants of those characters from across the multiverse.

Marvel shared an animated teaser for the new game that sees characters like America Chavez and Riri Williams taking on Galactus.

The new collectible card game will allow Marvel fans to build a deck of 12 cards featuring their favorite characters.

The game also removes the need for waiting as players and their opponents will play simultaneously.

With the multiverse having a role to play in this game, players will be able to collect variant cards of their favorite characters, featuring artwork from various talented artists.

When the game launches, there will be more than 150 cards for players to collect, with new cards being added every month.

The game is free to play and players will not be required to pay anything to collect any of the cards in the game.

You can learn more about the game and see the teaser in the video below: