Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Bringing Back “The Greatest Show On Earth” in September 2023

Feld Entertainment, a family-owned company and worldwide leader in live entertainment experiences, has announced the long-awaited return of Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey. The American icon emerges as a dynamic, multi-platform entertainment franchise, providing families the opportunity to connect in fun, engaging ways.

What’s Happening:

The Ringling franchise will include a broad consumer products and licensing program featuring toys, games, packaged goods, collectibles and more.

In addition, brand extensions such as theme park attractions and touring exhibitions are currently in development.

To immerse fans more thoroughly into the world of Ringling, a documentary is also being produced that will take the audience backstage to meet the cast and crew and learn what it takes to be part of The Great est Show On Earth .

. The refreshed look of Ringling, as conceptualized in a new logo, has been designed to evoke the brand’s rich heritage while also creating feelings of wonder, discovery and joy. The “R” in Ringling combines the inquisitiveness of a question mark, along with the punctuated excitement of an exclamation point. This unique design creates the Ringling interrobang, which is a perfect symbol to punctuate the “WOW” and curiosity of the brand.

The live production of The Greatest Show On Earth will celebrate amazing talent from around the world, displaying incredible feats that push the limits of human potential and create jaw-dropping moments. New technologies and a 360-degree experience will break down the barriers between the performers and attendees. Additionally, each show will incorporate interactive elements that engage the audience, ensuring that every performance is unique.

Auditions for The Greatest Show On Earth are now taking place in countries including Ethiopia, France, Mongolia, Argentina and the United States. More than 1,000 applications and digital submissions have already been received.

What They’re Saying: