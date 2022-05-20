Lyric Video Released for New “Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers” Theme Song by Post Malone

by |
Tags: , , , ,

Not only has Dale received “CGI surgery,” the Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers theme song has also received an update. Walt Disney Records released a lyric video for the new version of the song performed by Post Malone, featuring some clips from the movie.

  • Additionally, you can now stream the soundtrack to the film on your favorite streaming service.

About Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers

  • This is a reboot comeback that is 30 years in the making of a hybrid live-action/CG animated action-comedy that catches up with former Disney Afternoon Television stars in modern-day Los Angeles.
  • Their lives are quite a bit different now. It has been decades since their successful television series was canceled, and Chip has succumbed to a life of suburban domesticity as an insurance salesman.
  • Dale has had CGI surgery and works the nostalgia convention circuit in wanting to relive his glory days.
  • When a former classmate disappeared mysteriously Chip and Dale must repair their broken friendship and take on their Rescue Rangers detective lives once again to save their friend.

Cast:

  • John Mulaney as Chip
  • Andy Samberg as Dale
  • KiKi Layne
  • Will Arnett
  • Eric Bana
  • Flula Borg
  • Dennis Haysbert
  • Keegan-Michael Key
  • Tress MacNeille
  • Tim Robinson
  • Seth Rogen
  • J.K. Simmons
  • Chris Parnell

Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers is now streaming only on Disney+.

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now