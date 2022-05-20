Lyric Video Released for New “Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers” Theme Song by Post Malone

Not only has Dale received “CGI surgery,” the Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers theme song has also received an update. Walt Disney Records released a lyric video for the new version of the song performed by Post Malone, featuring some clips from the movie.

Additionally, you can now stream the soundtrack to the film on your favorite streaming service.

About Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers

This is a reboot comeback that is 30 years in the making of a hybrid live-action/CG animated action-comedy that catches up with former Disney Afternoon Television stars in modern-day Los Angeles.

Dale has had CGI surgery and works the nostalgia convention circuit in wanting to relive his glory days.

When a former classmate disappeared mysteriously Chip and Dale must repair their broken friendship and take on their Rescue Rangers detective lives once again to save their friend.

Cast:

John Mulaney as Chip

Andy Samberg as Dale

KiKi Layne

Will Arnett

Eric Bana

Flula Borg

Dennis Haysbert

Keegan-Michael Key

Tress MacNeille

Tim Robinson

Seth Rogen

J.K. Simmons

Chris Parnell

Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers is now streaming only on Disney+.