Lyric Video Released for New “Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers” Theme Song by Post Malone

Not only has Dale received “CGI surgery,” the Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers theme song has also received an update. Walt Disney Records released a lyric video for the new version of the song performed by Post Malone, featuring some clips from the movie.
- Additionally, you can now stream the soundtrack to the film on your favorite streaming service.
About Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers
- This is a
rebootcomeback that is 30 years in the making of a hybrid live-action/CG animated action-comedy that catches up with former Disney Afternoon Television stars in modern-day Los Angeles.
- Their lives are quite a bit different now. It has been decades since their successful television series was canceled, and Chip has succumbed to a life of suburban domesticity as an insurance salesman.
- Dale has had CGI surgery and works the nostalgia convention circuit in wanting to relive his glory days.
- When a former classmate disappeared mysteriously Chip and Dale must repair their broken friendship and take on their Rescue Rangers detective lives once again to save their friend.
Cast:
- John Mulaney as Chip
- Andy Samberg as Dale
- KiKi Layne
- Will Arnett
- Eric Bana
- Flula Borg
- Dennis Haysbert
- Keegan-Michael Key
- Tress MacNeille
- Tim Robinson
- Seth Rogen
- J.K. Simmons
- Chris Parnell
Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers is now streaming only on Disney+.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now